Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 193,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

In other Marker Therapeutics news, Director Steve Elms acquired 11,085 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,184. This trade represents a 3.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 16 New acquired 554,250 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,773,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,169.60. The trade was a 51.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,847,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 61,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,471. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

