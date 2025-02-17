Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 193,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,847,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 61,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,471. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.
