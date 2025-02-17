Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $11.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $156.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $130.54 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $897,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $911,124.90. This trade represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.