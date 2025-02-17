Manufacturing Stocks To Research – February 14th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Palo Alto Networks, and Applied Materials are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are securities related to companies that specialize in the production of tangible goods, often within industrial sectors like machinery, automobiles, or consumer products. These stocks are influenced by factors such as global economic conditions, supply chain issues, and demand for manufactured goods, making them a popular choice for investors looking to gain exposure to the manufacturing industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $199.05. 8,940,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,244,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $122.91 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,209. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average is $181.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $11.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.83. 6,249,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,113. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $158.96 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Featured Stories