Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $107.95 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

