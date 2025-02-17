Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Financial Review

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arko alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Maison Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $8.97 billion 0.10 $34.37 million $0.16 48.19 Maison Solutions $91.19 million 0.27 -$3.34 million ($0.16) -7.94

Risk & Volatility

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Arko has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 8.01, suggesting that its stock price is 701% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arko and Maison Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 2 0 0 2.00 Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arko presently has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential downside of 20.56%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Maison Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.27% 8.88% 0.66% Maison Solutions -3.16% -24.68% -3.96%

Summary

Arko beats Maison Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.