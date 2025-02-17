Mainsail Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.31 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

