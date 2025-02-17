Mainsail Asset Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,479,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after purchasing an additional 241,272 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 284,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

