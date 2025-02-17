Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $431,000 Stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAP. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 432,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 237,901 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

HAP opened at $48.72 on Monday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $53.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

