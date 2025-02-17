Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 575,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.