Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 418,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,696 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.60 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

