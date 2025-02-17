Macroview Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $306,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

