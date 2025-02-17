Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 145,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter worth $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Luxfer Trading Down 3.4 %

Luxfer stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $380.54 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

