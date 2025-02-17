Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,065,900 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Logan Energy stock remained flat at $0.50 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

