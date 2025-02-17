Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,065,900 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.
Logan Energy Stock Performance
Logan Energy stock remained flat at $0.50 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.
About Logan Energy
