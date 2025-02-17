Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after buying an additional 507,312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after buying an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.58 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.