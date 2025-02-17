Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) vs. Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Head-To-Head Review

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Quaterra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08% Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.33 Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Quaterra Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Quaterra Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 3 3 1 2.71 Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $7.19, indicating a potential upside of 179.67%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Quaterra Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

