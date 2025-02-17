Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lion Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LGHLW stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Lion Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Lion Group alerts:

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.