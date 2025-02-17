Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $110.85 million for the quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $553.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 34,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $578,150.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 669,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,067,177.52. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $164,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,038.50. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,090 shares of company stock worth $2,987,371 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

