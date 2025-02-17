Lifeway Foods, Inc. Counsel Addresses Recent Misstatements in Letter to Edward and Ludmila Smolyansky

On February 14, 2025, Lifeway Foods, Inc. addressed recent public misstatements made by Edward Smolyansky and Ludmila Smolyanksy through a letter sent by the company’s counsel. The letter, sent to the legal representatives of Edward and Ludmila, outlines the misstatements in question.

Get alerts:

The letter, provided as Exhibit 99.1 in Lifeway Foods’ current report, is a response to the inaccurate statements made by Edward and Ludmila Smolyansky. It was issued by Kelley Drye & Warren LLP on February 14, 2025, and is now part of the official record.

This disclosure was made under Item 7.01 of Regulation FD, focusing on the communication of material information to the public. Additionally, the company filed a cover page interactive data file (Exhibit 104), which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document associated with the report.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, Julie Smolyansky, signed the report on behalf of Lifeway Foods, Inc. on February 14, 2025. As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the filing has been duly authorized and submitted for public record.

This recent development emphasizes Lifeway Foods’ commitment to transparency and accurate communication with the public and stakeholders. The company’s prompt response to address any misleading information is in line with regulatory obligations and best practices in corporate governance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lifeway Foods’s 8K filing here.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories