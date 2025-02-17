Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 657.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on LCUT

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.