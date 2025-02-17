Li Auto (LI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter.

Li Auto Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.