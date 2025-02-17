Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,506 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

