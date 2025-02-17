Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Paychex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

