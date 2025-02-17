Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,025,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,469,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 187,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,100,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

