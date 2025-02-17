Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 523.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.06.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $123.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $119.25 and a 52-week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

