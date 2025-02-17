Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.