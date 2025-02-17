Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,064,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 131,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after buying an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total transaction of $104,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,812.98. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,964. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $321.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.77. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $230.08 and a 52 week high of $329.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

