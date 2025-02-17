Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

TSE LB opened at C$27.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.45 and a 1-year high of C$31.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

