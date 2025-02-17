Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Update

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 601,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 64.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Landstar System by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Raymond James downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $161.80. The company had a trading volume of 260,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,663. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day moving average is $180.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

