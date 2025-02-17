Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.65), with a volume of 852343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612 ($7.70).

Lancashire Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 648.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

