Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day moving average of $583.29.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
