L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,595,000. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

