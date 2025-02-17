L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

