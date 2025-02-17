L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:RBLD)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:RBLD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RBLD opened at $69.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

First Trust Alerian US NextGen Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in the common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”) that comprise the index. The index seeks to provide exposure to U.S. infrastructure companies with securities listed on recognized U.S. securities exchanges that build, operate and own infrastructure assets.

