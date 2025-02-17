L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

