L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 300 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

