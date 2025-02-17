Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1,033.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,089,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.