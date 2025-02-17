Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.