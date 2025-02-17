KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE FIS opened at $68.84 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.