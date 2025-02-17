KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 329,547 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 329,547 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up about 0.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $62,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 484.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,690 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 388.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 742,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 590,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 430,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $5.88 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

