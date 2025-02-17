KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 27,573 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 718,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,573 shares during the period. Gates Industrial accounts for approximately 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,546,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 616,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,059,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 112.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,485,000 after buying an additional 3,459,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,300,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,038,000 after buying an additional 1,268,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.2% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after buying an additional 2,466,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

