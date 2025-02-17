KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,974 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average is $186.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 273.33%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

