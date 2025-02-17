KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,570.88. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $103.10 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $104.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

