KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $203.77 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $122.91 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.26 and its 200-day moving average is $189.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

