KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.