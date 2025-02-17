KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 181.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $451.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $454.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.86.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

