Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

