KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
KLA Stock Performance
KLAC stock traded down $13.54 on Monday, hitting $750.74. The company had a trading volume of 998,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,620. KLA has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.68.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
