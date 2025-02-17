Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.78.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $449.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

