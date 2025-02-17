Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

