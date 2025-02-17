Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 1,103,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,487,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £431,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Kibo Energy alerts:

Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC is a multi-asset energy company positioned to address acute power deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and, more recently, the UK.

The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.